Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers say a small child was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clay County.

It happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 421 south near Manchester.

We’re told a pickup truck was traveling north on the highway when the driver, identified as Delbert L. Allen, 59, of Manchester, hit the child who was in the road at the time.

Police say the little girl was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries, but did not survive. Officials have scheduled an autopsy, but say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved in the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

