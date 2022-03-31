Strong winds and possible storms continue as cold front moves through the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re wrapping up March on a soggy note, at least at times, on Thursday, but thankfully a somewhat drier pattern is on the way for the first days of April.

Today and Tonight

The warm temperatures and stout winds will follow us into the early morning hours. Some heavy rain could also be an issue for your morning drive, so just be ready for a little bit of anything. A few storms are possible as the cold front moves through, which should happen around mid to late morning. While our overall daytime high was in the 70s around midnight, I do think we rebound back into the mid to upper 60s late this morning before temperatures start to fall behind the front. The wind will eventually die down too once the front passes.

Tonight, scattered chances for showers will continue and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for most overnight.

Extended Forecast

While March went out like a lion, April starts on Friday looking more like a lamb. While I can’t rule out a stray shower early, I think most of us stay dry and cloudy to start. The sunshine will return by the afternoon hours, but the temperatures will be a little cooler than we’re used to. Those low 80s are a thing of the past for a few days. Highs should top out in the low to mid-50s, depending on how long it takes the skies to clear. Mostly clear skies will be around Friday night as lows make their way down close to the freezing mark.

The first weekend of the new month is a mixed bag. I think we could see a stray shower or two with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. I think we see drier conditions to wrap up the weekend on Sunday though. Highs rebound into the low 60s both days before falling to near 40 both nights.

The new work and school week will start off on a dry and warm note with highs back close to 70 on Monday. A new system will approach by Tuesday, bringing chances for showers and storms back to the forecast.

Stay tuned!

