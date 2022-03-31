Advertisement

Somerset man arrested for alleged catalytic converter thefts

25-year-old Jake Crabtree was arrested earlier in March for allegedly stealing catalytic...
25-year-old Jake Crabtree was arrested earlier in March for allegedly stealing catalytic converters among other items.(Burnside Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested earlier this month, accused of stealing several items including catalytic converters.

Officials with Burnside Police said that 25-year-old Jake Crabtree was arrested on March 17 following a warrant from a Pulaski County Grand Jury.

The arrest is the result of an investigation of cargo thefts, including catalytic converters, throughout southern Kentucky, especially at boating access areas.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies were able to monitor several locations and were able to get enough information to obtain a warrant to search Crabtree’s home. Once searched, officers found several stolen items.

Crabtree was arrested and charged with theft of personal items over $1000 and criminal mischief under $1000. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday

Latest News

ARH to offer scholarship opportunity
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Fire crews from three states on Wednesday evening are battling a brush fire that has endangered...
Crews from 3 states battle brush fire