Somerset man arrested for alleged catalytic converter thefts

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested earlier this month, accused of stealing several items including catalytic converters.

Officials with Burnside Police said that 25-year-old Jake Crabtree was arrested on March 17 following a warrant from a Pulaski County Grand Jury.

The arrest is the result of an investigation of cargo thefts, including catalytic converters, throughout southern Kentucky, especially at boating access areas.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies were able to monitor several locations and were able to get enough information to obtain a warrant to search Crabtree’s home. Once searched, officers found several stolen items.

Crabtree was arrested and charged with theft of personal items over $1000 and criminal mischief under $1000. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.