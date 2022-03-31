Some showers linger as quiet weather takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wild afternoon and evening on Wednesday, our Thursday evening is looking quieter. But still, a few showers could work into the region yet again.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to watch a few showers work through the region tonight as some moisture wrapping around the departing low pressure works on through the region. Lows will remain much cooler as this weaker system pushes through the area with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

A few of those showers could linger into Friday morning but we look to start clearing out as we head through the day. We’ll be cooler as well with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Middle 30s on the menu again as we head into Friday night under mostly clear skies.

The Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine continues into Saturday as well, though a weak system may throw a few showers our way for our northern counties with highs back around average around 60°. More of the same with fewer rain chances on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60°.

We may see a few more showers re-enter the picture by Monday ahead of another big weather system that appears to have our name on it for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. That could also come with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs look to head back above average in to the middle of next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

