Sheriff: Standoff leads to drug arrest

Standoff, drug arrest in Wayne County
Standoff, drug arrest in Wayne County
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced the arrest of two suspects for drug trafficking.

Wednesday night, deputies were conducting an undercover purchase of illegal narcotics when they said they found more drugs than expected and an AR-type pistol.

Deputies said while they were doing surveillance, they made a traffic stop with the two suspects.

The release from the sheriff’s office stated the suspects would not follow the deputies’ commands and made “alarming movements” inside their car.

Deputies said they drew their weapons and a short standoff followed. After the standoff, the suspects got out of the car and followed the deputies’ orders.

After a search, the release said deputies found two bags of cocaine, a digital scale and several plastic baggies. They also took the AR-type pistol.

Kelvin Padilla Perez was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Reteguis Cuprill was also arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

