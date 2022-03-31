Advertisement

Salyersville church members remember the March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak

By Ethan Sirles and Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This story contains interviews and soundbites from people in Magoffin County that witnessed or were affected by the March 2nd tornadoes in 2012.

“If you are in the city of Salyersville right now, or just right close, get to a safe place as quickly as you possibly can,” said Jim Caldwell, WYMT’s former chief meteorologist.

In the attached video, we hear from people at a church in Salyersville on their March 2nd experience.

