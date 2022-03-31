Rhyne Howard named Wooden All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best women’s basketball players in Kentucky history continues to earn more recognition and hardware.

UK guard Rhyne Howard has been named a Wooden Award All-American for the third-straight season. In earning that status, she is a finalist for the Wooden Award, which will be awarded on April 8.

Howard is joined on the All-America team by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Michigan’s Naz Haillmon and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.

