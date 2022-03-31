Advertisement

Rhyne Howard earns WBCA All-American honors

(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The postseason honors continue for Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard.

Howard has been named a first team All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. This marks the fourth organization that has named Howard an All-American.

The WBCA also named South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston the winner of this year’s Wade Trophy, given annually to the best NCAA Division I women’s basketball player.

