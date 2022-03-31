Rhyne Howard earns WBCA All-American honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The postseason honors continue for Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard.

Howard has been named a first team All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. This marks the fourth organization that has named Howard an All-American.

The WBCA also named South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston the winner of this year’s Wade Trophy, given annually to the best NCAA Division I women’s basketball player.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.