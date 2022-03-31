Advertisement

Pikeville PD finds car 24 hours after being stolen and with narcotics inside

(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, March 30, the Pikeville Police Department responded to a call about a stolen SUV at nearby Walmart around 7 a.m.

Pikeville PD officers got surveillance footage from the store shortly after arriving and discovered their suspect had driven off in the SUV and was wearing a gray jacket and baseball cap.

A little more than 24 hours later, around 8 o’clock Thursday morning, a Pikeville PD officer was patrolling near Shelbiana Food City when he saw an exact match to the SUV that had been stolen the previous day. The officer then followed the SUV northbound on US-23, ran its plates, and discovered that it was the correct SUV.

After making a traffic stop, the officer was notified that the driver, 36-year old Michael Davis of Betsy Layne, had an outstanding warrant. Davis was then put under arrest.

Officers said they soon noticed that the SUV was heavily damaged on the dashboard, CD player, and the catalytic converter had also been removed.

Officers searched the car and found the same jacket Davis was wearing when he stole the SUV. Officers also said they found what they believed to be methamphetamine as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Davis was charged with multiple traffic violations including failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, and driving on a suspended license.

His charges also include theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000, less than $1,000,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Davis was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

