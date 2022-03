Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden All-American, award finalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night brought yet another honor for Kentucky’s machine.

Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a Wooden All-American and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

The UK big man has been joined by Kansas’ Ochai Abaji, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme as finalists. The Wooden Award winner will be announced on April 8.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.