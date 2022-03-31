Oscar Tshiebwe named CBS Sports Player of the Year, All-American teams released
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Oscar Tshiebwe added another honor to his long list of award from this college basketball season.
CBS Sports released their All-American teams and Player of the Year, and it is good news for Kentucky’s standout player.
The Player of the Year was Oscar Tshiebwe, who had a great year for the Wildcats. CBS called him a “statistical monster” due to his historic numbers from this season.
