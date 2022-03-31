Oscar Tshiebwe named CBS Sports Player of the Year, All-American teams released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Oscar Tshiebwe added another honor to his long list of award from this college basketball season.

CBS Sports released their All-American teams and Player of the Year, and it is good news for Kentucky’s standout player.

The Player of the Year was Oscar Tshiebwe, who had a great year for the Wildcats. CBS called him a “statistical monster” due to his historic numbers from this season.

