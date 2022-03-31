Advertisement

KSP participates in ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’

KSP Post 10 participates in "Pinwheels for Prevention"
KSP Post 10 participates in "Pinwheels for Prevention"(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Kentucky State Police, Post 10 in Harlan is getting ready for April by participating in “Pinwheels for Prevention”.

The event encourages people to “plant a pinwheel for prevention” for Child Abuse Awareness month, which begins April 1.

For more information on the cause, you can go to the Prevent Child Abuse America website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Power outages reported across the region
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
MGN Online
Wayne County man convicted on rape charges
AG Daniel Cameron warns Kentuckians of potential arrest warrant scams
Standoff, drug arrest in Wayne County
Sheriff: Standoff leads to drug arrest