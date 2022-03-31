Knox Central’s Caylan Mills signs with Campbellsville

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lady Panther will be playing at the next level.

Knox Central girls’ basketball player Caylan Mills signed her letter of intent to play at Campbellsville for the next four seasons on Thursday afternoon.

”It took a while, I had other options but my dream has always been Campbellsville and I’ve always loved Coach (Ginger High) Colvin,” said Mills. “It felt really good, it felt like a big accomplishment I’ve felt like my whole life and it’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level.”

Mills averaged 9.5 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

