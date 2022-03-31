Advertisement

Knox Central’s Caylan Mills signs with Campbellsville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lady Panther will be playing at the next level.

Knox Central girls’ basketball player Caylan Mills signed her letter of intent to play at Campbellsville for the next four seasons on Thursday afternoon.

”It took a while, I had other options but my dream has always been Campbellsville and I’ve always loved Coach (Ginger High) Colvin,” said Mills. “It felt really good, it felt like a big accomplishment I’ve felt like my whole life and it’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level.”

Mills averaged 9.5 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
Power outages reported across the region
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

Rhyne Howard earns WBCA All-American honors
Oscar Tshiebwe named CBS Sports Player of the Year, All-American teams released
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden All-American, award finalist
Rhyne Howard named Wooden All-American