‘I’m scared to death of storms’: People from East Bernstadt remember March 2nd, 2012 tornadoes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the many areas in our region affected by the March 2nd tornadoes was Laurel County.

The East Bernstadt area had a tornado that reached speeds of 125 miles per hour and killed six people.

The Bowling family, though they lost memories and possessions in the tornado, said they felt saved by God on that night in March.

“His wife, um, the bathtub came through their trailer hit her in the head,” said Jamie Bowling, who lives in East Bernstadt. “She had to get staples. Um, her, their little girl though, she held onto her mommy’s belt loop. It slung them out in the yard. She didn’t have a scratch nowhere.”

Luckily, long before the EF-2 tornado ripped though homes and fields in Laurel County, Bowling said she had a plan.

”He said that it ripped the door open like you would take a can opener,” she said. “It just rolled it up. And he said that whenever it done that it just started throwing them out in the yard. Like, and it threw him, it was about 30 feet I think they said where he landed.”

Jamie’s mother said she watched the family farm get torn apart.

”I’m scared to death of storms so I was always prepared,” said Jamie. “If it something happened, I was gone.”

When the warnings came and schools dismissed on March second, Jamie and her family laid low at a nearby hospital because she said that is where the strongest windows are.

Her brother, however, stayed home with their family.

”Right through there. Right, you see that green field? See, that’s coming right from 25 right there,” said Lois Mcwhorter, who lives along Arthur Ridge. “It come right across there and it cut trenches in the yard.”

The tornado tore Lois’s home apart and smashed the barns.

”The barn was right in here,” she said. “Like where that rubbish is right. And and it come up to that pole cause it had electric to it too.”

It only took eight minutes for the tornado to destroy the home Jamie lived in since she was a child.

”It was like you felt homeless,” said Jamie. “You felt empty. Or you don’t know what you’re going to do with the kids.”

It was three months before the family could live on the property.

However, Jamie said her family and she saw the rare beauty that can follow tragedy.

”There was so many people that came from everywhere. All around the world,” she said. “People donating, out here picking up stuff, trying to help people find their areas.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.