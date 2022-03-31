Advertisement

Gatti’s in Pikeville holds event for Child Abuse Awareness Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Crossroads Head Start is getting a head...
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Crossroads Head Start is getting a head start on raising awareness by inviting Lawton police officers to speak to students and placing blue ribbons and pinwheels outside their building.
By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County officials gathered at Gatti’s on Thursday, but they were not just there for the pizza and arcade games.

The event was for Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Gatti’s was hosting its sixth annual “Gattis Goes Blue” event.

Law enforcement and Child Protective Services from across Pike County gathered to plant blue pinwheels to help raise awareness.

Officer Tony Conn said if you are a witness to child abuse or neglect, you should call local law enforcement or 1-800-KY SAFE ONE.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Power outages reported across the region
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

Katie Roach-Dieterich (Left) Whitney Burks-Good (Middle) Angela Sparkman-Evans (Right)
10 Years Later: Former WYMT reporters reflect on March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak coverage
March 2
March 2nd Special Promo
March 2nd anniversary special
WATCH: WYMT’s March 2nd 10-year anniversary special
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
STEM event in London for high school girls
American Heart Association hosts STEM event for high school girls in London