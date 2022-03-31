Gatti’s in Pikeville holds event for Child Abuse Awareness Month

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County officials gathered at Gatti’s on Thursday, but they were not just there for the pizza and arcade games.

The event was for Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Gatti’s was hosting its sixth annual “Gattis Goes Blue” event.

Law enforcement and Child Protective Services from across Pike County gathered to plant blue pinwheels to help raise awareness.

Officer Tony Conn said if you are a witness to child abuse or neglect, you should call local law enforcement or 1-800-KY SAFE ONE.

