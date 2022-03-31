Funding to be announced for Johnson County first responders
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Johnson County Fiscal Court will announce a combined $175,000 in funding for equipment and stations.
The funding will be announced at a First Responders Appreciation Night on Thursday at Highland Elementary school at 6:00 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend.
