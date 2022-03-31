Advertisement

Funding to be announced for Johnson County first responders

Johnson County first responders will receive $175,000 to update stations and purchase equipment.
Johnson County first responders will receive $175,000 to update stations and purchase equipment.(Martin City Police Department)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Johnson County Fiscal Court will announce a combined $175,000 in funding for equipment and stations.

The funding will be announced at a First Responders Appreciation Night on Thursday at Highland Elementary school at 6:00 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

Tune in to WYMT News this evening for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Power outages reported across the region
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

Katie Roach-Dieterich (Left) Whitney Burks-Good (Middle) Angela Sparkman-Evans (Right)
10 Years Later: Former WYMT reporters reflect on March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak coverage
March 2
March 2nd Special Promo
March 2nd anniversary special
WATCH: WYMT’s March 2nd 10-year anniversary special
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
STEM event in London for high school girls
American Heart Association hosts STEM event for high school girls in London