Funding to be announced for Johnson County first responders

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Johnson County Fiscal Court will announce a combined $175,000 in funding for equipment and stations.

The funding will be announced at a First Responders Appreciation Night on Thursday at Highland Elementary school at 6:00 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

Tune in to WYMT News this evening for more information.

