EKY postal worker awarded for helping customer without heat during freezing temps

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky postal worker is being credited for potentially saving the life of a customer.

A news release from the United States Postal Service said Belfry Contract Driver Jacqueline Goff was honored as a Postmaster General Hero on Thursday.

In January, we are told Goff found out a customer was living inside of her home for nearly one week without phone service or electricity.

The customer could not make calls and was unable to drive. Additionally, the customer was living inside of her home without heat. Temperatures were below freezing at the time.

“Jackie has a heart of gold and goes out of her way for her customers. Many have told me how good she is to them”, said Postmaster Kathy Howard.

Goff checked on the customer and told Postmaster Howard about the situation. Howard then called the power company for help. Goff’s family lives out of town, but Goff was able to get in touch with them. She continued to check on the customer until the family arrived.

“I went as soon as I could”, she said. Goff added, “I am very appreciative of this award. I don’t really feel like a hero. I love my customers and am always willing to help them in any way I can”.

Kentucky-West Virginia District Human Resources Manager Mark Harvey was also on hand to present the PMG Hero Award to Goff.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.