EKU speech pathologist raising awareness for Aphasia

This week, actor Bruce Willis came out about his aphasia diagnosis, which affects his ability to communicate.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - This week, actor Bruce Willis came out about his aphasia diagnosis, which affects his ability to communicate. The news drew the attention of Christen Page, a speech language pathologist at EKU.

Page wants to raise awareness of Aphasia, which is commonly brought on by a stroke.

“I wanted to increase awareness of what’s correct,” Page said. “I’ve had several clients say since seeing that footage they didn’t want their families to think they didn’t know what they were doing or saying.”

Vicki Simmons suffered a stroke in 2008. When she started therapy at EKU’s speech language hearing clinic in 2009, she couldn’t say a complete sentence.

“I was really nervous about it, couldn’t even talk,” Simmons said. “Started slowly to get better on it and I’m still going and that was 14 years ago.”

Songs are a part of therapy.

“It’s very personable, it allows her to connect with the therapy that we do, it allows us to connect with clinician and client,” graduate student Emilee Moore said.

Page said caregivers have to be patient with their loved one sand encourage different forms of communication.

Simons is preparing for a concert in August.

