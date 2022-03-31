Dolly Parton expresses support for East Tenn. communities affected by fires

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Responders from several East Tennessee agencies are on the scene of a major wildfire in Sevier County. You can follow our sister station WVLT here for live updates on what officials are calling the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire.

Those in the area can check this map to see if they need to evacuate.

East Tennessee native Dolly Parton expressed her support earlier Thursday. You can see it below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.