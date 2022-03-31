Advertisement

Corbin man sentenced to life in prison without parole

File mug shot of Paul Brock.
File mug shot of Paul Brock.(Whitley Co. Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man that was recently found guilty of killing four people in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison this week.

Paul Brock was convicted on March 24 of three counts of murder, one county of fetal homicide and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

On Thursday, Ronnie Bowling, the Commonwealth’s Attorney in the Whitley Circuit Court, announced Brock’s sentencing on Facebook, which was a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“Another dangerous offender out of our community for life and Justice for the families of lives senselessly lost,” said Bowling in the post.

