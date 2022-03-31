Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating several burglaries of homes under construction

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for homeowners. They’ve seen several homes under construction burglarized and vandalized.

We spoke with someone building a home in the Combs Ferry Road area. They’ve had several hundred dollars’ worth of lumber stolen, and multiple burglary attempts.

They thought living out in the country they’d be pretty secure.

“Plus there are a lot of people in the area. But we found out just in this building process, people want to take your stuff,” Craig Johnson said.

Johnson and his wife knew building a house would be far from easy when they first broke ground on a lot last July.

“Building is very stressful. It takes as strong marriage to build a house in this time. Prices are high enough, so to have people come and want to take stuff from you that you’ve worked hard all your life to see this dream come true, it’s just really disappointing,” Johnson said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office shared these pictures:

Autoplay Caption

They say they’ve seen multiple burglaries to homes under construction in the Combs Ferry Road area, and they think this person may be involved. While Johnson doesn’t know if this is the person who stole from him, he has had around $400 worth of lumber taken from his home’s site.

“We’ve just been really concerned. They’ve tried to break in twice now. And there’s been some vandalism around the house. I don’t know if that’s related or not. But it seems like they’re really after stuff they can grab and carry out pretty quick,” Johnsons said.

Johnson said he hopes with a little teamwork from the community, they’ll soon be able to get back to focusing on turning their dream to a reality.

“We just need to take care of each other and watch out for each other. If you see something, say something. The sheriff’s office has been great to work with, but this kind of person is hard to catch,” Johnson said.

The sheriff’s office is asking homeowners to document serial numbers of valuables, or making property distinct and identifiable. Johnson said they have also increased patrols in the area.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.