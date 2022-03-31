Advertisement

Cause of Richmond house fire under investigation

WATCH | Cause of Richmond house fire under investigation
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire officials are working to find out what caused a house fire in Richmond.

Firefighters were called to a home on Elm Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Pictures show flames shooting out of the roof and several crews on the scene.

No one was inside the home, but firefighters say a lot of personal property was inside, making it difficult to knock out the fire.

No one was hurt.

