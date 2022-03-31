Brandon Robinson and Jim Caldwell reflect on forecasting the March 2nd, 2012 tornadoes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Weather Team worked long hours during the day and night of March 2, 2012 to try and keep everyone safe and informed.

We sat down with former WYMT Chief Meteorologist Jim Caldwell and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson about tracking the series of tornadoes.

In the video above, you can watch them reflect on the night and the events that followed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.