Advertisement

Brandon Robinson and Jim Caldwell reflect on forecasting the March 2nd, 2012 tornadoes

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Weather Team worked long hours during the day and night of March 2, 2012 to try and keep everyone safe and informed.

We sat down with former WYMT Chief Meteorologist Jim Caldwell and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson about tracking the series of tornadoes.

In the video above, you can watch them reflect on the night and the events that followed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
Power outages reported across the region
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

March 2nd anniversary special
WATCH: WYMT’s March 2nd 10-year anniversary special
Tornado Tracks - March 2, 2012
‘I’m scared to death of storms’: People from East Bernstadt remember March 2nd, 2012 tornadoes
Damage to Salyersville, KY from the March 2, 2012 tornado.
Salyersville church members remember the March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak
Morgan County
10 years later: Morgan County continues to blossom after devastating tornado