ARH to offer scholarship opportunity

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare and the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program are teaming up to help students working toward a career as medical technologists.

ARH is offering an opportunity to apply for a $20,000 scholarship to those who have completed the first semester of the Medical Laboratory Science program at the UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health in Hazard. The scholarship will cover tuition, fees, books, supplies, and other student needs. Students will be required to make a commitment to work in an ARH facility for two years after graduating.

Students can also apply for additional supportive services through federal Department of Labor grants.

“We are very pleased to work closely with our region’s healthcare providers to address their most pressing, skilled staffing needs with this special funding from the U.S. Department of Labor targeted specifically for this purpose,” said EKCEP’s Michael Cornett. “We’re excited about the opportunity to once again closely collaborate with ARH and assisting the Med Tech students of the U.K. Center of Excellence in Rural Health is right at the heart of our grant’s purpose and mission.”

“We know from our rural health workforce studies that the demand is very high for medical laboratory scientists and the need has become even more drastic as a result of the pandemic,” said Dr. Fran Feltner, director of the UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health.

ARH hopes to offer at least five scholarships per semester. Students will be required to make a commitment to work in an ARH facility for two years after graduating.

You can go here for more information or call (606) 439-3557.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.