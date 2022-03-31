American Heart Association hosts STEM event for high school girls in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Heart Association hosted a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) event for high school girls in the London area on Thursday.

The event, which was hosted by the STEM Goes Red Experience, was part of an initiative to inspire and empower girls from Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties to pursue STEM careers.

STEM Goes Red also hopes to give high school girls in the area the tools they need to pursue their dreams.

You can hear more about the event this evening on WYMT Mountain News.

