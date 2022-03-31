Advertisement

American Heart Association hosts STEM event for high school girls in London

STEM event in London for high school girls
STEM event in London for high school girls(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Heart Association hosted a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) event for high school girls in the London area on Thursday.

The event, which was hosted by the STEM Goes Red Experience, was part of an initiative to inspire and empower girls from Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties to pursue STEM careers.

STEM Goes Red also hopes to give high school girls in the area the tools they need to pursue their dreams.

You can hear more about the event this evening on WYMT Mountain News.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Power outages reported across the region
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

March 2
March 2nd Special Promo
March 2nd anniversary special
WATCH: WYMT’s March 2nd 10-year anniversary special
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Johnson County first responders will receive $175,000 to update stations and purchase equipment.
Funding to be announced for Johnson County first responders