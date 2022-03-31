Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron warns Kentuckians of potential arrest warrant scams

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned people in Kentucky of recent scams involving fake arrest warrants on Thursday.

In a release, Cameron said scammers will impersonate law enforcement to try to get people to pay fake fines.

“Arrest warrant scams are not new, but this type of fraud is on the rise in Kentucky,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentuckians in all 120 counties should be on guard for scammers who impersonate law enforcement and demand payment via gift cards or mobile payment apps. Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams.”

To avoid falling victim to these scams, Cameron suggested the following tips:

  • Resist pressure to make an immediate payment to a threatening caller. Scammers use scare tactics to create a sense of urgency.
  • If you receive a call from a law enforcement officer demanding that you pay a fine to avoid arrest for a missed court appearance, jury duty, or other matter to avoid arrest, hang up and contact the actual law enforcement agency directly at their official telephone number.
  • Remember that law enforcement will not require payment over the phone or through gift cards to resolve these matters.
  • If there is a warrant for your arrest, you will not get a phone call warning you. A police officer or deputy will just show up to arrest you

For additional information on avoiding warrant scams, click here.

To report scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257, or complete the online scam complaint form at ag.ky.gov/scams.

