10 years later: Morgan County continues to blossom after devastating tornado

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On the night of March 2, 2012, debris filled the streets, buildings were damaged and homes were ripped apart after a tornado tore through Morgan County.

The West Liberty United Methodist Church was one of the most well known buildings hit by the storm.

”The church is not the building, the church is really is the people, and it’s God people,” said church member Lori Keeton. “We just use the building, and not only for worship, but for other programs as well.”

Keeton remembers March 2, 2012 so vividly.

”The only thing I knew at the time, was I knew my house was still standing, I knew my mother’s house was still standing, but the church was gone,” said Keeton. “It was so many feelings of sadness, of shock, of unknown.”

”We are church that it’s known, we’re open, we do not close for weather we never close for weather,” said Keeton. “That Sunday morning we woke up with 4 inches of snow and no church.”

Shortly after, the congregation begam picking up debris, picking up what was left of a beloved building as they tried to preserve what they could.

“Once the empty lot was cleared out, we had an empty lot for a long time,” she said. “As you know, as I said, all over town there was a giant empty lot right on the corner.”

Members moved back into a familiar spot April 2017, a new church overlooking the city, symbolizing a new beginning for the community.

”[It] made us stronger, and really forced us to take a look at ourselves to know that we were not defined by a building,” she said. “blessed to have one for sure, but not defined by the structure.”

Next door the church is All Occasion Flowers, one of the spots it moved to after the storm. A hole in downtown West Liberty showing where the shop once stood.

”I was off that day, but I had been watching all the weather information all day long on the TV and kind of keeping close watch,” said owner Linda Oakley.

Oakley went to the shop that night, to make sure the former owner of nearly 20 years, Cheryl McKenzie, was not inside. Luckily she was not.

”I went in the next morning when there was some light, and it was just a mess, it was just stuff had been blown around,” she said. “There was some things that were sitting just where they were.”

They began working out of a three car garage just two weeks after, but when Cheryl died in 2013, Linda stepped in to keep her legacy alive.

”She was not in the best of health, but she told me at one point, she said, I would hate to see everything I worked for over the years go by the wayside,” she said.

10 years has gone by and Linda kept her promise.

”I think she would be very proud,” she said. “That what she started still lives on.”

Not too far from downtown is 644 Liberty Road, where a house full of memories once stood.

”I walked from there, the door back to here, I could see our windows in our basement just breaking out,” said tornado survivor Doris Shuck.

Shuck still lives in West Liberty, but moved across town after the storm. She was home alone when the tornado hit her house. It left nothing behind but the foundation.

She walked out unharmed.

”I just remember standing up, and I could see the sky and that was just a very odd thing to experience,” she said.

When the anniversary comes around, it is almost like she is taking shelter again.

”You know, we learned to live with it, we’ve accepted the changes to our community,” she added. “We’ve moved on, but it still has a lot of emotion attached to it.”

