10 Years Later: Former WYMT reporters reflect on March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak coverage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 10 years ago, deadly tornadoes hit parts of Eastern Kentucky.

WYMT had reporters in multiple counties the night the storms swept through.

We sat down with those reporters recently as they reflected on what it was like covering the tornadoes the night of and in the weeks following.

Former WYMT Anchor and Reporter Katie Roach Dieterich covered hard-hit West Liberty in Morgan County the night the tornado went through.

”Even to this day, that was the one thing that everybody kept saying in the days after, nobody thought that this could happen,” said Katie Roach Dieterich. “Nobody thought that tornadoes, especially ones that were that devastating, could happen in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky,” she said.

”They had locked the city down, so we actually weren’t allowed to go into West Liberty that night. so we just talked to people,” she added. “We had no cellphone service, I remember that.”

Other areas our reporters covered included Magoffin and Johnson counties. We sent former WYMT Big Sandy Bureau Chief Angela Sparkman Evans to Magoffin County.

”Whitney Good and I were together, and we could see on the weather radar and hear Jim Caldwell doing the weather report,” said Angela Sparkman Evans. “We just knew it was bad, we knew it was really bad, and we could watch it going through the Big Sandy area, and so after it looked like it had gone through, I started calling everyone I knew in Magoffin County,” she said.

Whitney Burks Good covered Johnson County, especially in the Hager Hill Community.

”They called us and they said a tornado has gone through, what looks like a tornado, has gone through, we need you guys to split up, Angela you go to Salyersville, Whitney you go to Johnson County and we went,” she said.

”It was scary, it was terrifying, but we knew we had to go and start documenting it and reporting the information,” said Sparkman Evans. “So got in the car, started driving in the car from Pikeville to Salyersville, and I mean, I really can’t describe how eerie it was, it was pitch black, it was pouring rain, the wind was terrible.”

”As I got to Hager Hill, and I saw things that I couldn’t see the night before, because it was so dark, and I looked to the right, and where there had been a neighborhood, it was just foundations and debris,” said Burks Good. “I stopped, pulled off to the side of the road right there, I stopped, I cried witnessing it, and I just stood there and stared at it for a while.”

As 10 years have come and gone, March 2, 2012, is still so fresh on their minds.

”You’re a journalist, you get to see so much of the world that a lot of people don’t get to witness first hand, and it’s our job to bring that to other people,” said Roach Dieterich. “You know that was an important story. you know people’s lives were changed forever that day,”

“We need to do this for the people of Eastern Kentucky, and I think going forward, it made all of us closer because we had been through this, you know Whitney Burks Good and I, we were together in the bureau,” said Sparkman Evans. “You know, watching on the radar, these tornadoes coming through and we were scared together, I mean it made all of us who worked together closer.”

”Watching how the people of Eastern Kentucky came together after this tornado, I mean, immediately after there was no hesitation,” said Burks Good. “The next morning March 3rd, when I went out there people were already helping their neighbors, people who had lost everything were putting their own problems aside to help their neighbors who had lost more,” she added. “I can’t let those memories go, you know, that’s something that needs to stick with you.”

