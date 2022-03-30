‘This is our livelihood’: Griffith Family Farm blooms because of community

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - From a roadside produce stand to a community gathering space, Griffith Family Farm has grown and expanded over the last six years.

The farm, a family-owned space with many different exports, is nestled in the Paintsville community, on land parallel to the Dawkins Line Rail Trail. With its location and the specialty items it serves up, the family is ready to head into its busiest season.

From seeds to sandwiches, the space is a one-stop-shop. With fresh meats, eggs, cheese, specialty items, and more, on top of the several greenhouses full of flowers and plants, owners Melissa and Chester Griffith say they aim to offer unique and needed items at a competitive price.

“The idea was, we wanted to make a living off the farm. So, we built a strong customer base and then we decided to build on the farm,” said Chester. “So far, we’ve been able to make a living and our family can be here on the farm.”

That journey, though, required some big steps of faith.

“This is our livelihood. So, if we don’t make this happen then- you know- we’ve got to figure out something else to do,” said Melissa.

According to Chester, the goal to be a full time farm family was about more than their own survival. It was about helping to improve the community. Leading them to invest more in the place they call home, with a hope that their neighbors and visitors, in return, would decide to invest in them.

“I think that’s what you get when you have the mom and pop businesses,” he said. “When they look at that customer every day. And every transaction, you have to put out a good product.”

That support and feedback, he said, has been the biggest factor in allowing the family to grow together, work together, and watch some of their dreams come true together.

“In the mountains, a lot of times, opportunities can be limited. And for our family, we want our children to have the opportunity to be close. And we want East Kentucky agriculture to continue to do well,” he said. “I personally don’t believe the huge mega greenhouse farms are the answer. I believe that it’ll be small farmers, doing what they’ve done for hundreds of years, and producing more for their families and for the community.”

The Griffiths, their home school cooperative, and guidance from some of their close friends in the Amish community have all combined to make the farm what it is. The kids in the network learn and work at the store, giving them hands-on experience in farming, selling, and more.

“We figure it out as we go, definitely. So, we’ve just continued to learn and grow- just like our plants,” Melissa said.

Melissa, who is head of the greenhouse initiative, said the greenhouses and gardens are surrounded by love and care to make sure they are the best quality for the people who take them home.

“I think it gives it a more unique and special touch,” she said.

Chester said the mom and pop businesses and hometown farms like theirs should be the focus of consumers- breaking it down as neighbors helping neighbors to watch their communities flourish.

“It not only helps our family, but I think when you produce a healthy product, at a good price, that it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

Outdoor spaces also give visitors some extra activities to enjoy- including some donated bicycles that customers can take for a spin on the trail, free of charge.

The farm is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can follow the Griffith Farm journey on Facebook.

