Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a student who was injured Wednesday morning at the Technical Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College.

Dispatchers told WYMT the student’s clothing caught on fire. At this time, we do not know how severe the injuries are.

We do not know what led up to the incident.

A statement from a HCTC spokesperson is below:

“As always, our top priority is the safety of our students, faculty and staff. Unfortunately, this morning we had an incident on the Technical Campus in Hazard where one of our students was involved in an accident. The student is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.”

We will keep you updated.

