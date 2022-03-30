Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a student who was injured Wednesday morning at the Technical Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College.
Dispatchers told WYMT the student’s clothing caught on fire. At this time, we do not know how severe the injuries are.
We do not know what led up to the incident.
A statement from a HCTC spokesperson is below:
We will keep you updated.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.