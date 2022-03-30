Spradlin signs extension at Morehead State through 2025-26

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State head men’s basketball coach Preston Spradlin has signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Spradlin led the Eagles to a second straight 23-win season this year and a second straight trip to the OVC title game.

During the 2020-21 season, Spradlin led Morehead State to a 23-8 mark, an OVC tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. They lost to West Virginia in the opening round.

In the last two seasons, the Eagles are 24-3 at home. Spradlin just completed his fifth season as full-time head coach after spending the majority of the 2016-17 season as interim head coach. He is in his eighth season overall with the Morehead State men’s basketball program and his 13th year working with a Division I program.

”It is an honor to serve our community and this University as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach here at Morehead State. I am thankful to our leadership of (President) Dr. (Jay) Morgan, (Director of Athletics Dr.) Jaime Gordon and our Board of Regents for their continued commitment to our program,” Spradlin said.

“Success on the court paves the way for a bigger platform to fulfill our purpose as leaders and I am excited to continue our mission of impacting the lives of our players each season. As the landscape of college athletics continues to change, consistency has become increasingly vital to maintaining success. Our staff will continue to adjust and navigate these changes with the same integrity that we have from day one to make sure that we position our program to compete for Championships for many years to come.”

