Southern Kentucky city to get fiber internet this spring

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kinetic by Windstream announced more than 4,000 locations in Pulaski County will be getting faster broadband internet this spring.

This expansion will be for 4,247 locations in and around Burnside, Kentucky as part of a $2 billion initiative to expand high-speed internet service.

This comes after Kinetic announced other fiber expansions in Pulaski County in October 2021.

“Today is an exciting day for Pulaski County, the Southern Kentucky region, and the Bluegrass State as a whole,” said Representative Upchurch. “Quality broadband service is a vital component of infrastructure for communities — dramatically benefitting our workforce, our students, and our potential for future growth.”

“Now more than ever, access to dependable, high-speed internet is essential for commerce, education, telehealth, remote work, and overall connectivity,” said Stephanie Bell, Kentucky vice president of government affairs for Windstream. “Kinetic has a strong track record of delivering quality broadband service to communities across Kentucky, and we are very proud to partner with the City of Burnside on this transformative project.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.