Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested for assault, other charges

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post Wednesday morning about a man who was arrested in connection to an assault complaint on Tuesday afternoon.

When deputies responded to a domestic dispute call near Crescent View Drive, they said they met a woman who was bleeding from her forehead and her attacker had run from the scene.

The deputies said they found the suspect near the scene, and he tried to run but was caught.

Richard Travis Francione was arrested and charged with assault 4th degree; criminal trespass – first-degree; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

