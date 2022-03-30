Severe Weather Alert Day: Wind event bearing down on the mountains, multiple alerts kick in today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strap in. March is heading out like a lion in the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

While we will start your Wednesday on a calm note, we will not end it that way. Look for a wide range of temperatures this morning, with some spots starting in the 30s while others could be close to 60 already. We will see a mix of sun and clouds at times today with more of one than the other for most of it.

Warm winds from the south and southwest will be one of the first things you notice as you head out the door. Those winds could potentially gust up to 60mph or better at times today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the region from this morning through early Thursday morning. The criteria for the advisory is for gusts up to 40mph or better, so hold on to your hats and secure your garbage cans and yard furniture.

Most of the region is under a Wind Advisory from Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 through early Thursday, March 31st, 2022. Wind gusts could be greater than 40mph at times today and tonight. (WYMT Weather)

In addition to that, it will be very dry with low humidity levels during the daytime hours, so in addition to the spring forest fire ban where you are not allowed to burn between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., NO burning is recommended at all today especially, but in the next 48 hours to be safe. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at noon and will last through 8 p.m. As you should know, wind and fire do not mix well. Any fires could spread quickly today. Don’t take that risk.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30th, 2022. Dry conditions and strong wind could lead to the rapid spread of any fires. Burning is not recommended at any time in the next 48 hours. (WYMT Weather)

That warm wind will also cause temperatures to soar. Most of us will easily reach 80 or better today. We will even stay mild after dark until the rain starts to move in later tonight. That brings our secondary threat to the region.

As of early this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under either a marginal (1 out of 5) or slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather overnight. We expect the Interstate 75 and Lake Cumberland corridors to get the worst of it as it moves in around midnight or a little later.

The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the region under some sort of severe risk with the highest being along and west of the Interstate 75 corridor. These storms will move in late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. (WYMT Weather)

It will be a fast mover, crossing the mountains and racing out of here by early Thursday morning. As it moves through the calmer air in the eastern parts of the region, storms should start to die down quickly. Regardless, this is an overnight event when most people are sleeping, so you NEED a way to get alerts if they are issued. A NOAA Weather Radio or the WYMT weather app will be your best friends. Make sure you keep your devices charged all day and leave them off silent when you go to bed, in case you have a warning in your area.

The main rain chances should be gone by the time the morning news ends Thursday at 7 a.m. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s or low 60s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Just because the mainline will be through by Thursday morning, that doesn’t mean we’re past the front yet. That will happen during the daytime hours. Winds will continue to crank, gusting up to 25mph or better at times and scattered chances for showers and storms will linger through lunchtime, which is when the front will move through. We should bounce back into the mid to upper 60s early in the day before dropping behind the front. Scattered rain chances will linger into early Thursday night as temperatures drop into the upper 30s for lows. That’s how March is going to sign off this year.

April will start Friday with a stray shower possible in the morning, but sunshine will return to the skies by the afternoon hours. It will be cooler, only topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will drop into the mid-30s under clearing skies Friday night.

The first weekend of the new month doesn’t look too bad either. Looks for a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a stray shower chance both days. Highs will top out around 60 both days before dropping to around 40 both nights.

