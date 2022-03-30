Severe Weather Alert Day continues for fire and storm threats

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a multi-faceted threat around the mountains on this Severe Weather Alert Day as we continue to watch the threat for out-of-control brushfires...followed by the potential for strong to severe storms later tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Big time weather system rolling in here for the middle of the work week. The warm front passed through earlier today and that’s led to gusty winds bringing very warm air into the region. Wind Advisories continue into tonight as do Fire Weather Warnings. With the conditions out there, it won’t take much for a small spark to become a raging fire very, very quickly. Many gusts look to reach about 40 MPH as well.

That threat will diminish tonight as a line of storms works into the region. The greatest threat for severe weather remains to our south, but most of us are still in a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather, with our western sections in a two-out-of-five Slight Risk. The main threats will be brief heavy rain and damaging winds upwards of 60 mph. The threat for hail is low and the tornado threat is also low, but never zero in these scenarios. We drop into the lower 60s overnight after a very early high not far from 70°. Somewhat cooler air works in as our showers and storms work out of the region into the afternoon behind the front. We try to clear out into the overnight as we fall back into the 40s.

Late Week and Beyond

Things look decidedly calmer into Friday and the weekend. We may have a stray shower hang around early Friday, but most of us will see skies continue to clear as temperatures only warm into the middle 50s for daytime highs. Middle 30s work back in overnight as clear skies continue.

A mix of sun and clouds expected through this weekend as a weak system tries to work through the region on Saturday. That could throw a few showers our way, but most stay dry. And we all look to stay dry Sunday as highs both days stick around normal for this time of year: around 60°. We start to warm back up on a dry Monday into the middle 60s. Those dry conditions run out on Tuesday with more showers working back into the region as highs stay in the middle 60s.

