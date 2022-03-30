Advertisement

Renovations for old Belk Building downtown Harlan to be a mixed use space underway

Belk Building renovations
Belk Building renovations(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Community Foundation is partnering with several businesses and officials to renovate the old Belk Building in downtown Harlan to create a mixed use space.

The mixed use space will have restaurant space, a community gathering space, retail/gallery space, apartments and co-working spaces.

“The first project we did with this building is work with southeast to do a training on how to do commercial roofing and got the building roofed cause that’s the biggest thing with an old building like this is keep the rain out of it,” Robert Gipe, Board Co-Chair, Harlan County Community Foundation said.

HCCF partnered with the Mountain Training Network, a part of the Appalachian Program at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, Tim Long and the Electric Technology Program at Southeast, Total Electric, USDA’s RBDG program, the James Graham Brown Foundation and Harlan City and county governments, to do a workforce as they wire the main floor of the building.

“We’ve got an architectural plan and we’ve got a sense of what we want to do with the building, so we’re just raising money,” Gipe said.

MTN and HCCF have also partnered to roof the building with support from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“It would be a place where people could make their dreams come true if they want to open a business in it,” Gipe said.

