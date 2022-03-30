Power outages reported across the region
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Several areas in our region are seeing power outages due to severe weather conditions.
Below is a list of the areas reported to be without power. We will update this as we get more information.
Kentucky Power:
Boyd: 57
Floyd: 7
Johnson: 106
Knott: 17
Leslie: fewer than 5
Letcher: 336
Martin: 5
Perry: 33
Pike: 79
Total: ~640
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell: 39
Laurel: 44
Whitley: 12
Total: 95
Big Sandy RECC:
Harlan: 42
Knox: 1
Leslie: 9
Whitley: 1
Total: 53
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
