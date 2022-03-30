Power outages reported across the region

(WYMT) - Several areas in our region are seeing power outages due to severe weather conditions.

Below is a list of the areas reported to be without power. We will update this as we get more information.

Kentucky Power:

Boyd: 57

Floyd: 7

Johnson: 106

Knott: 17

Leslie: fewer than 5

Letcher: 336

Martin: 5

Perry: 33

Pike: 79

Total: ~640

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 39

Laurel: 44

Whitley: 12

Total: 95

Big Sandy RECC:

Harlan: 42

Knox: 1

Leslie: 9

Whitley: 1

Total: 53

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

