Police: Louisa woman arrested on drug charges

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisa Police announced in a release Wednesday morning that a woman in the area was arrested after police stopped a car that was reported stolen last month.

On Wednesday, Shelly Ann Collins, 33, of Louisville was arrested for receiving stolen property.

After further investigation, police said they found three pounds of meth, four ounces of marijuana, one ounce of heroin, scales and small baggies.

Collins is now facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st offense (Heroin), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st offense above 2 grams Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Marijuana, Persistent Felony Offender 1 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The case is still under investigation.

