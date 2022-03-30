Multiple crews battling large brush fire

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are battling a large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.

According to dispatch, the fire is between Raccoon Creek and Bowen Creek near Steer Branch Road.

Salt Rock Fire Department, Barboursville Fire Department and Cabell County have responded to this brush fire.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene now.

