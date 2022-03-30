Advertisement

Multiple crews battling large brush fire

Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.(Wikipedia)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are battling a large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.

According to dispatch, the fire is between Raccoon Creek and Bowen Creek near Steer Branch Road.

Salt Rock Fire Department, Barboursville Fire Department and Cabell County have responded to this brush fire.

