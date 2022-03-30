Madison Co. community helping veteran living in Ukraine get back to Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County military veteran living in Ukraine is trying get back home, and the Madison County Veterans Committee in Richmond is organizing a donation drive to get the man and his family back on their feet when they resettle in the Commonwealth.

The Madison County Veterans Center is like a one-stop-shop for all military veteran needs. When they received word that a veteran from Madison County now living in Ukraine needs assistance resettling back home, they didn’t hesitate to help.

“It doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, we are out to help a veteran,” said Michael Boyd, chairman for the Madison County Veterans Committee.

Boyd said he wants to fill the place up with donations.

“We are looking for furniture items, clothing, because they had to leave everything they had when they left Ukraine,” Boyd said.

What we’ve been told is Army Veteran Harvey Carroll Jr., his wife, and teenage son have a place to live when they come back to Madison County, with first months’ rent already paid.

“It’s becoming a big community project by everybody,” Boyd said.

Theresa Wilson helps veterans get the benefits they deserve. She says people should donate to the family, even if you’ve never met them.

“Why shouldn’t we? It’s an individual who has been forced out of their house and been forced out of the country they’ve been living in for God knows how long,” Wilson said.

Even though this war is 5,000 miles away you can see the impact is hitting close to home.

If you’d like to donate clothing and furniture to help the family resettle, you can contact them at 859-575-1738.

