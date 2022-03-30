Kentucky Senate approves abortion bill, protestors disrupt vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - State police escorted protestors out of the Senate chambers Tuesday afternoon as lawmakers approved a controversial abortion bill.

The Senate approved House Bill 3 in a vote of 29 to 0. Democrats against the bill left the floor and did not vote.

The bill adds several new restrictions to abortion access, including making it harder for minors to get abortions and to get abortion medication.

The Senate also added an amendment to ban abortions in Kentucky at 15 weeks.

The bill now goes back to the House.

