Advertisement

Kentucky Senate approves abortion bill, protestors disrupt vote

State police escorted protestors out of the Senate chambers Tuesday afternoon as lawmakers approved a controversial abortion bill.
By WKYT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - State police escorted protestors out of the Senate chambers Tuesday afternoon as lawmakers approved a controversial abortion bill.

The Senate approved House Bill 3 in a vote of 29 to 0. Democrats against the bill left the floor and did not vote.

The bill adds several new restrictions to abortion access, including making it harder for minors to get abortions and to get abortion medication.

The Senate also added an amendment to ban abortions in Kentucky at 15 weeks.

The bill now goes back to the House.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the region under some sort of severe risk with...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Wind event bearing down on the mountains, multiple alerts kick in today
Griffith Family Farm has blossomed into something much bigger than the roadside stand it once...
‘This is our livelihood’: Griffith Family Farm blooms because of community
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise
Kentucky officials want you to donate life - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky officials want you to donate life - 11:00 p.m.