Kentucky All-State Teams full of mountain players

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a year full of top moments from the Eastern Kentucky mountains, several basketball players were named among the best in the Commonwealth.

The Lexington Herald-Leader released the 2022 Boys and Girls Kentucky All-State Teams Wednesday morning, with 15 mountain players (seven boys and eight girls) being named to those teams, with North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard named the season’s Boys’ Player of the Year.

The teams are listed below (montain players in bold):

All-State Boys’ Teams:

First Team:

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel (POY)

Kaleb Glenn, Male

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark

Turner Buttry, Bowling Green

Travis Perry, Lyon County

Evan Ipsaro, Covington Catholic

Maker Bar, Ballard

Justin Becker, Robertson County

Gabe Sisk, Ballard

Colin Porter, Ashland

Second Team:

Keian Worrix, Pikeville

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Rylee Samons, Pikeville

Austin Sperry, Breathitt County

George Washington III, Christian Academy-Louisville

Jacob Meyer, Covington Holy Cross

Jaxon Smith, Lincoln County

Jabrion Spikes, Caldwell County

Mitchell Rylee, Covington Catholic

Jaiden Lawrence, Warren Central

Third Team:

Brady Dingess, Martin County

Christian Collins, Breathitt County

Ethan Sellers, Ashland

Teagan Moore, Owen County

Will Hardin, Madison Central

Blake Reed, Bracken County

Dezdrick Lindsay, Male

Brady Bell, Russell

Cole Villers, Ashland

Tanner Walton, George Rogers Clark

All-State Girls’ Team:

First Team:

Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley

Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County

Trinity Rowe, Pikeville

ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart (POY)

Gracie Merkle, Bullitt East

Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County

Haven Ford, Rowan County

Leah Macy, Mercy

Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart

Allie Stone, West Carter

Second Team:

Shaelyn Steele, Russell

Jaya McClure, Christian Academy-Louisville

Whitney Lind, Cooper

Destiny Thomas, McCracken County

Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark

Peyton Bradley, Meade County

Timberlynn Yeast, Mercer County

Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark

Meadow Tisdale, Bowling Green

Emma Egan, Bullitt East

Third Team:

Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley

Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Lexy Lynch, Owsley County

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart

Audrey Biggs, Boyd County

Rylee Turner, Newport Central Catholic

Riley Neal, North Oldham

Anaya Brown, Lafayette

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.