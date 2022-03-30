Kentucky All-State Teams full of mountain players
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a year full of top moments from the Eastern Kentucky mountains, several basketball players were named among the best in the Commonwealth.
The Lexington Herald-Leader released the 2022 Boys and Girls Kentucky All-State Teams Wednesday morning, with 15 mountain players (seven boys and eight girls) being named to those teams, with North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard named the season’s Boys’ Player of the Year.
The teams are listed below (montain players in bold):
All-State Boys’ Teams:
First Team:
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel (POY)
Kaleb Glenn, Male
Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark
Turner Buttry, Bowling Green
Travis Perry, Lyon County
Evan Ipsaro, Covington Catholic
Maker Bar, Ballard
Justin Becker, Robertson County
Gabe Sisk, Ballard
Colin Porter, Ashland
Second Team:
Keian Worrix, Pikeville
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Rylee Samons, Pikeville
Austin Sperry, Breathitt County
George Washington III, Christian Academy-Louisville
Jacob Meyer, Covington Holy Cross
Jaxon Smith, Lincoln County
Jabrion Spikes, Caldwell County
Mitchell Rylee, Covington Catholic
Jaiden Lawrence, Warren Central
Third Team:
Brady Dingess, Martin County
Christian Collins, Breathitt County
Ethan Sellers, Ashland
Teagan Moore, Owen County
Will Hardin, Madison Central
Blake Reed, Bracken County
Dezdrick Lindsay, Male
Brady Bell, Russell
Cole Villers, Ashland
Tanner Walton, George Rogers Clark
All-State Girls’ Team:
First Team:
Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley
Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County
Trinity Rowe, Pikeville
ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart (POY)
Gracie Merkle, Bullitt East
Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County
Haven Ford, Rowan County
Leah Macy, Mercy
Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart
Allie Stone, West Carter
Second Team:
Shaelyn Steele, Russell
Jaya McClure, Christian Academy-Louisville
Whitney Lind, Cooper
Destiny Thomas, McCracken County
Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark
Peyton Bradley, Meade County
Timberlynn Yeast, Mercer County
Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark
Meadow Tisdale, Bowling Green
Emma Egan, Bullitt East
Third Team:
Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley
Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Lexy Lynch, Owsley County
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart
Audrey Biggs, Boyd County
Rylee Turner, Newport Central Catholic
Riley Neal, North Oldham
Anaya Brown, Lafayette
