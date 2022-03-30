Advertisement

Kentucky House, Senate enter final day before veto session

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are down to the final day of considering bills before the veto session.

Legislators are expected to vote on a two-year spending plan Wednesday. This is the last chance to pass anything and preserve their ability to override vetoes.

There has been no recent action on medicinal marijuana, but the sports wagering bill was given a second reading Wednesday. It has been assigned to a committee but hasn’t been heard there yet.

No committees were scheduled for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, bills to restrict abortion, establish and fund charter schools, and to gradually lower the income tax were passed and sent to the governor.

House Bill 8 would lower the rate by a half percent passed on a certain formula being met. It would be offset by new taxes on things such as rental of entertainment venues and taxi cabs.

Both House and Senate gaveled in at 10 on Wednesday morning. They will likely go all day and adjourn at midnight to get as many bills to the governor as they can.

Lawmakers will return on April 13, where they can vote on new bills or override gubernatorial vetoes before adjourning the session on April 14.

