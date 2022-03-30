Advertisement

Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Funeral services for an American hero returned home to U.S. soil are set for next week in our region.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died, along with three of his comrades, in a helicopter crash. It happened during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Moore’s family tell us his remains will arrive at noon Friday at Tri-State Airport in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the school, with the burial to follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The public is welcome to attend. You can also tune into NewsChannel 3 for coverage. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Cpl. Jacob Moore remembered for bravery and service

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday

Latest News

Kentucky Senate approves abortion bill, protestors disrupt vote
The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the region under some sort of severe risk with...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Wind event bearing down on the mountains, multiple alerts kick in today
Griffith Family Farm has blossomed into something much bigger than the roadside stand it once...
‘This is our livelihood’: Griffith Family Farm blooms because of community
Kentucky officials want you to donate life - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky officials want you to donate life - 11:00 p.m.