EKY power crews keep close on severe weather overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are watching the forecast from Wednesday morning into early Thursday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire region. Winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour.

The potential for high winds has put power crews on watch. Carol Wright with Jackson Energy Cooperative said their approach to severe weather is similar to how they get ready for winter weather.

Wright said crews are prepared and ready to respond to outages.

There is a threat of forest fires, we asked her what happens if it gets near or destroys power lines or poles. She said they have to wait for fire crews to give the area the all-clear before her crews can assess the damage.

“Most utilities see straight-line winds, very similar to a tornado, but they’re straight-line winds,” said Wright. “Yes, we’ve dealt with that before and luckily that’s usually just in an isolated area, it’s not widespread through several miles it’s very isolated.”

