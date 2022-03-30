Crews from 3 states battle brush fire

Advertisement

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire crews from three states on Wednesday evening are battling a brush fire that has endangered several homes in the Ceredo area.

According to the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, it is happening in the area of Goodwill Road and the Briarcliff subdivision.

Ceredo Fire and Rescue is being assisted by volunteer crews with the Chesapeake Fire, Kenova Fire, England Hill Fire, Catlettsburg Fire, Fayette Township, and South Point Fire departments.

No injuries have initially been reported.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire appears to be contained, Wayne County 911 dispatchers said.

