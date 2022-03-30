Bears building birthday boxes to bless community

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at the University of Pikeville are asking the community’s help to slice off something a little sweet for someone’s special day.

The UPIKE Student Social Workers Association is accepting items to bring birthday cakes to blessing boxes in the community. Asking for cake mix, canned soda, icing, candles, and foil cake pans- or monetary donations- the Bears are planning to put together “birthday cake boxes,” to offer up a little celebration for neighbors in need.

“It’s honestly rare, you know, to see this. Because you see clothing drives, you see other food drives, but to see like a birthday box drive? I feel like that’s a need that sometimes people aren’t, you know, made aware of,” said UPIKE senior Jami Young, organizer of the drive.

The donations, which can be dropped off at the University of Pikeville Student Success office in the Administration (SSWA) building, allow people from the community to be a part of the SSWA’s community project for the semester. Students say it is all about letting locals be a part of the mission.

“It’s not something I really would have thought about. I would have thought about doing, you know, canned food or other things that people normally do. But I thought it was a unique need and I think it’s interesting. It’s a great project and it’s a great way for the community to get involved,” said UPIKE junior Sidney Salyer.

The boxes will also include the egg-free, milk-free recipes, allowing families to make and bake the cake with only the items in the box. According to the students, it is less about sharing cakes and more about showing that someone cares.

“I mean, some of my fondest memories are when I was, you know, was a young child and my mom would throw like a birthday party for me like with all my family there. So, that’s why it’s also so special to me. Birthday parties in my family are like a big thing,” said Young.

If interested in helping with the project, you can reach Young at Jami.Young@upike.edu. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Thursday at the UPIKE Student Success office in the Administration building.

