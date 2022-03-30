Advertisement

Baptist Health Richmond celebrates National Doctors Day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - March 30 is National Doctors Day.

Doctors have had a tough couple of years, battling the pandemic on the frontlines. National Doctors Day is one day out of the year when people are encouraged to go out of their way to thank doctors.

Hospitals throughout the commonwealth are showing their appreciation.

President of Baptist Health Richmond Greg Gerard said it’s the least we can do after the two turbulent years doctors have endured.

Signs line the campus reminding doctors they are appreciated and valued.

Doctors at the hospital were also celebrating during a Wednesday morning breakfast.

Gerard said it was nice to see many of the doctors feel supported and relieved during this quieter period of the pandemic. He said there are currently no COVID patients at the Richmond location.

Gerard says these physicians save lives every day and they don’t get the recognition they deserve.

More than 160 doctors currently work at Baptist Health Richmond.

National Nurses Day is celebrated on May 6.

