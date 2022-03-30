AG Daniel Cameron joins 44-state coalition urging TikTok and Snapchat to give more control to parents

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced he was joining a group of 44 attorneys general to send a letter to the social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat concerning parental controls.

The goal of the letter is to urge the companies to allow parents more control over their children’s usage to help protect them from internet danger.

“Parental controls provide parents and caregivers with an important tool to help monitor the well-being of their children online,” said Attorney General Cameron. “It is well documented that social media can pose dangers to our youngest citizens, and parents should be empowered to monitor and filter content that they believe is harmful.”

In the letter, the attorneys general write, “[p]arental control apps can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on your platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous. Apps can also alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide. On other platforms where these apps are allowed to operate appropriately parents have received notifications of millions of instances of severe bullying and hundreds of thousands of self-harm situations, showing that these apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth.”

