Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home

Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two workers were seriously hurt in a construction accident in Bath County.

Bath County officials say three workers were redoing a basement at a home on Veterans Memorial Highway, near Sharpsburg, Tuesday morning. 

As part of that work, they were pouring concrete.  There was a structural failure at some point, and part of a wall fell on the workers.

Two of the workers had to be airlifted to the hospital.

We’re told the workers are expected to survive, but their injuries are very serious.

We’ll keep you updated.

